Canyon McClurg locked down Ventura's top receiver, Tyler Woodworth, finishing the night with six tackles and four pass break-ups in the win. Woodworth finished the game with three catches for 39 yards, his lowest totals of the season. Woodworth was averaging 92 yards receiving coming into the game.
Canyon McClurg, Santa Ynez WR/DB: 6 tackles, 4 PBUs, lock down defense on top Pacific view League WR in 23-7 win over Ventura.
