Vargas was instrumental in the Knights' 19-16 win over Palos Verdes last week. The junior intercepted Palos Verdes quarterback Charlie Beuerlein on the Sea Kings' last play to seal the win. He also scored the Knights' first touchdown and led the team with 86 receiving yards and added 46 yards and the touchdown on the ground.
Defense and offense highlights from game one.150 rushing yards,123 receiving yards,1 pic.@MrTaylor_2VUL @CoachBBaldwin @jletuli48 @CoachRonaldBCP @gregl1vingston @RealCoachCarter @EAthletix @BrandonHuffman @ pic.twitter.com/0N0XISWwrO— Carter Vargas (@CarterVargas21) August 20, 2022