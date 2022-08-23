081922 SJHS PVHS FTB 09.JPG
Buy Now

St. Joseph's Carter Vargas runs with the ball during Friday's game against Palos Verdes.

Vargas was instrumental in the Knights' 19-16 win over Palos Verdes last week. The junior intercepted Palos Verdes quarterback Charlie Beuerlein on the Sea Kings' last play to seal the win. He also scored the Knights' first touchdown and led the team with 86 receiving yards and added 46 yards and the touchdown on the ground. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you