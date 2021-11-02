102921 ERHS SJHS FB 02.JPG

St. Joseph's Carter Vargas reacts after one of his three first-half touchdowns in Friday's 26-7 win over Righetti.

Carter Vargas handled the bulk of the rushing duties against the Warriors and scored the Knights' first three touchdowns to build up a healthy lead en route to the 26-7 win. 

Carter Vargas, St. Joseph RB: 15 carries, 158 yards, 3 TDs in win over Righetti.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments