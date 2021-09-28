092421 SM SJHS FB 22.JPG

Carter Vargas carries the ball during Friday's game between St. Joseph and St. Margaret's.

St. Joseph sophomore Carter Vargas made his season debut Friday night against San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's. Vargas topped 150 yards rushing and scored a key 41-yard touchdown run to power the Knights to a 28-27 win over the Tartans. 

Vargas sat out the Knights' first four games due to CIF transfer rules.  

Carter Vargas, St. Joseph RB: 155 yards rushing, TD in 28-27 win over San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's.

Tags

