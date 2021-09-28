St. Joseph sophomore Carter Vargas made his season debut Friday night against San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's. Vargas topped 150 yards rushing and scored a key 41-yard touchdown run to power the Knights to a 28-27 win over the Tartans.
Vargas sat out the Knights' first four games due to CIF transfer rules.
Carter Vargas, St. Joseph RB: 155 yards rushing, TD in 28-27 win over San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.