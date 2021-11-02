091021 SM SY football 01.JPG

Santa Ynez’ Cash McClurg intercepts a pass to Santa Maria’s Isaiah Esquivel (12) and returns it for a touchdown at the Pirates’ stadium on Sept. 10. 

Meanwhile in Santa Ynez's 42-6 win over San Marcos, Cash McClurg had 121 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown to earn a nomination.  

