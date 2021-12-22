093021 SBHS LHS FB 11.JPG

Lompoc's Cavin Ross throws a pass during the game against Santa Barbara at Huyck Stadium.

Ross did his part to keep opposing defenses from keying on Canley. The junior threw for 2,161 yards with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 10 games. 

Cavin Ross, Lompoc, JR QB: 153 for 243, 2,161 yards, 23 TDs, 9 INTs; 34 carries, 62 yards, 3 TDs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments