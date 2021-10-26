Cavin Ross POTW

Lompoc's Cavin Ross runs with the ball during Friday's game against Oxnard. Ross threw five touchdowns and rushed for another as the Braves won 64-28, improving to 4-5 on the season heading into the season finale against Dos Pueblos.

The Braves' quarterback, junior Cavin Ross, accounted for six touchdowns in the win. He threw three touchdowns to Dickerson, two to running back Sheldon Canley Jr. and ran for another. 

Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB/LB: 13 of 19 passing for 255 yards, 5 TDs, INT; 6 carries, 45 yards, TD; 1 tackle, TFL in win over Oxnard.

