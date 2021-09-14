091021 LHS AGHS Football 24.JPG

Lompoc's Cavin Ross and teammate Sheldon Canley Jr in the backfield during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.

Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB: 23 for 36 passing, 306 yards, 1 TD against Arroyo Grande.

