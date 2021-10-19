093021 SBHS LHS FB 11.JPG

Lompoc's Cavin Ross throws a pass during the game against Santa Barbara at Huyck Stadium.

Lompoc's offense has been trying to make up for its short-handed defense all season long and junior QB Cavin Ross has been doing his part. He topped 240 yards in the 51-26 loss at Oxnard Pacifica. The Braves will need another big game Friday as they try to stop their five-game skid against a tough Oxnard team.

Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB: 23 for 36, 242 yards, 2 TDs passing in 51-26 loss at Oxnard Pacifica.

