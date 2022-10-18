It was a special night at Huyck Stadium for the Braves.

Lompoc hosted its annual Homecoming football game, a county record was broken and the Braves won 49-0.

Lompoc beat Nipomo by that score Friday, improving to 6-2 on the season and 3-2 in the Mountain League. Nipomo is now 0-8 on the season.

Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross completed 19 of 23 passes for 293 yards and six touchdowns in the Braves' shutout win. That performance gives Ross 7,534 career passing yards, surpassing the previous record of 7,482 yards set by Dos Pueblos quarterback Shane Lopes, who played for the Chargers from 2000-2003.

Ross also holds the career passing touchdown record with 88 in his career. John Uribe, who played for Bishop Diego and Santa Barbara from 2006-08, held the previous mark with 66.

Ross has accounted for 40 total touchdowns this season. He's thrown 30 and has rushed for 10 more. Ross has accounted for 103 total touchdowns, with 88 passing and 15 rushing scores in his career.

Rudy Elizondo had a pretty good night, too. Elizondo not only found the end zone in the Braves' win, he was also named the school's Homecoming king during the traditional halftime ceremony. Elizondo is now in double-digits on receiving touchdowns this season.

Ross, a senior, has been Lompoc's starting quarterback since his freshman season, when he threw for 1,911 yards and 22 touchdowns. His sophomore season, though, was limited to just four games due to the coronavirus pandemic. He still threw 11 touchdowns in the four-game spring season of 2021. Ross threw 25 touchdowns in just 10 games last season, throwing for nearly 2,400 yards.

Ross has been, perhaps, the best player in the area this season and he's done it when Lompoc has needed him. The Braves are young and inexperienced on defense and even many of their top skill players are sophomores and juniors, but Lompoc's offense hasn't skipped a beat with Ross as its triggerman.

"It feels great, but I've got to give props to (receivers) coach 'K' (Harrison Keller). All of our receivers are great, obviously," Ross said. "We have five receivers that could be the No. 1 receiver anywhere else on the coast. That's the most important part to my success."

Ross also looks like a different player, utilizing his legs to gain yardage or to create more time and space to throw outside the pocket.

"I definitely feel a lot more comfortable this year," Ross said after beating Arroyo Grande. "I shed a little bit of weight and worked on my speed. Our linemen can run block, we just need to fine tune the pass-pro a little bit."

Teammate Nelson Maldonado was by far Ross's top target, having 48 receptions and 587 yards and eight touchdowns before the win over Nipomo.

"It's a little hard on the 'over' routes, because it's a little hard to see him," Ross said of the 5-foot-7 Maldonado. "But he's the most explosive player on our team... And he has swag, so everybody rallies around him."

Nelson is a junior.

The Braves have encountered some challenges in the Mountain League, losing to Mission Prep 61-35 and to Paso Robles 33-21, but their toughest challenge in league comes Friday night as they play at St. Joseph. The Knights are 7-1 on the season and 5-0 in Mountain League play. Lompoc plays at Jay Will Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday night in Orcutt.

St. Joseph has yet to beat Lompoc in football.