Celebrate the Hallo-weekend with socially distanced spooky events

Even though this Halloween season looks different than in past years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses, schools and city agencies still are finding creative ways to make the season memorable.
From drive-through trick-or-treating to socially distanced costume contests, there's lots to "boo" this Halloween in Santa Maria. Check out our list below to get some ideas.
To view COVID-19 trick-or-treating guidelines from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, visit publichealthsbc.org/halloween-covid-19.
Drive-Thru Boo at Preisker Park — Oct. 29
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will host a drive-through trick-or-treating experience for families at Preisker Park this year in the days before Halloween.
From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, attendees are invited to don their costumes and drive the 1-mile loop around the park, where they will receive treats from local businesses.
During the free event, attendees will be required to remain in their vehicles.
Preisker Park is located at 330 Hidden Pines Way.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Ralph Dunlap Halloween trunk-or-treat — Oct. 30
Ralph Dunlap Elementary School will host a trunk-or-treat event, organized by the school PTA, for local families the day before Halloween.
Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes to the trunk-or-treat celebration, running from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Donations of new bags of individually wrapped candy are encouraged.
Ralph Dunlap Elementary School is located at 1220 Oak Knoll Road in Orcutt.
Santa Maria Police Department trunk-or-treat — Oct. 30
For this year's third annual trunk-or-treat celebration, hosted by the Santa Maria Police Department, residents will be invited to drive through, rather than walk, in order to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's event will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30, and even with safety precautions, the department still plans to decorate its cars and motorcycles for residents to enjoy.
The Santa Maria Police Department is located at 111 W. Betteravia Road. Participants are asked to enter the drive-through route from Blosser Road.
For more information, contact Detective Monique Sandoval at 805-928-3781, ext. 1331.
Pioneer Valley trick-or-treat thriller — Oct. 30
Students at Pioneer Valley High School are hosting a thrilling trick-or-treating experience for local families and the student body at a drive-through event on campus on Friday.
Lasting from 6 to 8 p.m., the student-run event is a collaboration between the school's FFA officers and student clubs including K-Pop, AVID 2020, NAMI and SHARe, according to Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.
Beginning in the agriculture department parking lot, vehicles will follow a route through the school grounds, where they will be greeted with hidden spooky surprises and trick-or-treating spots along the way, Klein said.
Along with trick-or-treating goodies, attendees will receive a free pumpkin to take home, with the option of participating in a carving contest.
Attendees will be required to remain in their cars along the route and wear face coverings, Klein said.
Pioneer Valley High School is located at 675 Panther Drive in Santa Maria.
Hancock College Bulldog Bound-O-Ween trick-or-treat — Oct. 31
Hancock College will host a drive-through trick-or-treating event for local families this Halloween to provide a holiday activity that is both COVID-safe and fun.
The Bulldog Bound-O-Ween is a family-friendly event running from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday on the college's Santa Maria campus.
Attendees are required to wear a face covering and remain in their cars while driving through.
For more information, contact the Student Activities and Outreach office at 805-922-6966, ext. 3236.
Hancock College's Santa Maria campus is located at 800 S. College Drive.
Wine Stone Inn Costume Party and trick-or-treating — Oct. 31
The Wine Stone Inn in Orcutt will host a limited-capacity party for those 21 and older on Halloween night, with treats also available for trick-or-treaters passing through.
Lasting from 4 to 10 p.m., the party will feature spooky cocktails, wine, beer and snacks, as well as a costume contest with prizes for the winners.
Indoor capacity will be limited to 25%, with seating also available outdoors and on the patio.
The Wine Stone Inn is located at 255 W. Clark Ave. in Orcutt.
Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos parties at Naughty Oak Brewing Co. — Oct. 29, 30, 31
Naughty Oak Brewing Co. in Orcutt will be open with special events throughout Halloween weekend in celebration of All Hallow's Eve, as well as Dia de Los Muertos.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, residents 21 and older are invited from 5 to 10 p.m. to enjoy craft beers and food from different local businesses, including The Shift Food Truck on Friday, Beachwalk BBQ on Saturday and Feed My Seoul Bowl on Sunday.
A costume contest will be held Friday and Saturday. For more information about the contest, visit the event Facebook page.
Attendees are asked to follow all Santa Barbara County Public Health mandates.
Naughty Oak Brewing Co. is located at 165 S. Broadway #102 in Orcutt.
