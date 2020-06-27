Central Coast Classic: Arroyo Grande's 2014 playoff win over Lompoc that exacted some revenge

Lompoc's lone loss of 2014 In today's edition of the Central Coast Classic, where we revisit some of our most memorable moments of area athletics, we take a look at Arroyo Grande's dominant win over Lompoc in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Northern Division playoffs.

The Lompoc football team suffered one loss in 2014.

That loss came at the hands of Arroyo Grande in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 quarterfinals at Arroyo Grande’s Doug Hitchen Stadium.

The Eagles spotted the top-ranked Braves a 44-yard Javier De La Cueva field goal in the first quarter then controlled things against the badly undermanned Braves the rest of the way and came away with a 28-3 win.

Jordan Harrigan burst through a hole on the left side and scored from 50 yards out at the 5:54 mark of the second quarter for the first Eagles score. The home team rolled from there.

Arroyo Grande controlled things up front, so the Eagles controlled the balance of the game.

Not only did the Eagles throttle the Braves’ vaunted ground game, they out-gained the Braves 285-62 on the ground.

“Our offensive line does an awesome job every single week,” said Harrigan, who ran for 100 yards on just six carries. “I couldn’t gain a yard without our offensive line.”

Arroyo Grande had four rushing touchdowns in the Eagles’ first win over the Braves since 2011 in this rivalry between two of the premier programs on the Central Coast.