Central Coast Classic: Jacqui Prober scores game-winning run for College World Series title

The Slide It's been a little over a year since Righetti High grad Jacqui Prober scored the game-winning run to give UCLA a national championship over Oklahoma. In today's Central Coast Classic, we take a trip back to June of 2019 to relive that moment.

Jacqui Prober didn’t exactly get a baserunner’s dream in this June 4, 2019 championship game.

Prober delivered with The Slide that gave the UCLA softball team the national championship anyway. Prober scored the winning run as No. 2 UCLA beat No. 1 Oklahoma 5-4 and defeated the Sooners two games to none for the national title. The Righetti High School graduate was on second base as a pinch runner in the bottom of the seventh. She took off as a ball off the bat of Kinsley Washington headed toward left field.

The hit wasn’t exactly a shot but Oklahoma left fielder Falepolima Aviu got to the ball quickly, not with her momentum going away from home plate but with her momentum going toward it.

Avis’s throw was slightly up the line but it brought Oklahoma catcher Lynnsie Elam toward Prober.

“I saw the ball get there before me, so I knew I had to do anything to avoid the tag,” Prober said a few days later.

Elam was in position to make the tag when she got the ball. Prober twisted away from Elam, slid and deftly avoided the tag.

“All props to (Prober) for the slide,” Washington told a television interviewer afterward.