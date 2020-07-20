Central Coast Classic: Remembering Righetti volleyball's historic and wild playoff run last year

The Righetti girls volleyball team was all set to win the 2019 CIF Central Section Division 3 championship. Until the Warriors weren't.

Leading top seed Fresno San Joaquin Memorial 14-12 in the fifth set in the title match at Visalia-based College of the Sequoias, the No. 2 Warriors had two match points.

Instead, they saw the Panthers reel off four straight points to take the fifth set 16-14 for a 3-2 win in sets for the Division 3 title.

Righetti had a few days to rebound for the Division 4 state tournament and they did, edging North Hollywood Oakwood 3-2 in the first round of the Southern Cal regional at Righetti.

The Warriors were in a tough spot in the quarterfinals at their Warrior Gym. They led two sets to one but trailed Vista Tri-City Christian 12-6 in the fourth set. The Eagles, after dropping the first two sets, were flying high, with all the momentum.

Her team badly needed an answer and Righetti season kills leader Kyra Allen found it.

+2 Bailey: We need to accept that high school sports won't return until 2021 and work to make even that happen Instead of dwelling, we need to start preparing. To do that, I'd suggest doing the small things that can help ensure that we have some normalcy by that time. (Mainly, wear a mask, wash your hands and socially distance when. Also, get tested if possible).

"There was a big hole in their defense," Allen said after blasting the ball over the Eagles' block as the Warriors re-gained control.

Allen's fourth-set kill attempts usually landed untouched or handcuffed an Eagle defender deep in the Tri-Cities back court.

Mackenzie Kestler, from about two feet in front of the net, finished the match with a kill and Righetti had a 25-15, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22 win.

"(Allen) saw that hole in their defense and she hit the line every single time," said Righetti setter Shanyce Valadez.

Valadez knew Allen had the hot hand as the fourth set went along, and she kept feeding her the ball. Valadez finished with 37 assists. Allen wound up with 18 kills.