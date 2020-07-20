Central Coast Classic: Remembering Righetti volleyball's historic and wild playoff run last year

The Righetti girls volleyball team was all set to win the 2019 CIF Central Section Division 3 championship. Until the Warriors weren't.
Leading top seed Fresno San Joaquin Memorial 14-12 in the fifth set in the title match at Visalia-based College of the Sequoias, the No. 2 Warriors had two match points.
Instead, they saw the Panthers reel off four straight points to take the fifth set 16-14 for a 3-2 win in sets for the Division 3 title.
One round of action in and there's already been a top seed eliminated.
Righetti had a few days to rebound for the Division 4 state tournament and they did, edging North Hollywood Oakwood 3-2 in the first round of the Southern Cal regional at Righetti.
The Warriors were in a tough spot in the quarterfinals at their Warrior Gym. They led two sets to one but trailed Vista Tri-City Christian 12-6 in the fourth set. The Eagles, after dropping the first two sets, were flying high, with all the momentum.
Her team badly needed an answer and Righetti season kills leader Kyra Allen found it.
"There was a big hole in their defense," Allen said after blasting the ball over the Eagles' block as the Warriors re-gained control.
Allen's fourth-set kill attempts usually landed untouched or handcuffed an Eagle defender deep in the Tri-Cities back court.
Mackenzie Kestler, from about two feet in front of the net, finished the match with a kill and Righetti had a 25-15, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22 win.
"(Allen) saw that hole in their defense and she hit the line every single time," said Righetti setter Shanyce Valadez.
Valadez knew Allen had the hot hand as the fourth set went along, and she kept feeding her the ball. Valadez finished with 37 assists. Allen wound up with 18 kills.
"The whole team stepped up it up the fourth set," Righetti coach Charlie Koertge said afterward. "Kyra carried it. She willed that win."
Emma Galloway's serving helped the Eagles roll to a big early fourth-set lead. Then the Warriors started playing themselves into fourth-set contention.
Jahnine Ricafrente served an ace to put Righetti ahead 22-20. Allen put them ahead 23-21 with a kill, and the Warriors thought they were at match point when an Eagles shot went long.
Instead they, and Koertge, stared incredulously for a short time after a ruling that Righetti had touched the ball on the shot. The Warriors promptly gathered themselves, and Allen and Kestler sealed the match with a kill each.
Kestler finished with 11 kills and 11 digs. Allen made six digs. Abigail Salazar served three aces for Righetti. Allen served two and Valadez had one.
Serving, a big Righetti strength throughout the year, was more of a liability than an asset for the Warriors that night.
They missed seven serves in the first set alone. "Every player who served for us missed a serve," that evening, Koertge said. "We've never missed that many serves in the playoffs."
Still, Righetti prevailed.
After the wrenching loss in the sectional Division 3 final, "We want to keep playing," said Valadez.
The Warriors did. For awhile, anyway. They lost 3-1 at overall top seed Ojai Nordhoff in the regional semis.
No. 1 Toa Taua vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
Toa Taua's career stats
Rushing: 501 carries, 4,612 yards, 73 TDs
Receiving: 13 catches, 151 yards, 1 TD
Defense: 193 total tackles (138 solo), 16 TFLs; 8.5 sacks; 2 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries, 5 forced fumbles
College: Mountain West Freshman of the Year at Nevada; entering junior season
Player of the Decade: Toa Taua, Lavon Coleman, Caleb Thomas and Mike McCoy advance to regional semifinals
Santa Ynez' Mike McCoy scrambles away from St. Joseph's Christian Tullos during their Nov. 4, 2016 game.
Mike McCoy's career stats:
Passing: 141 for 251 for 2,524 yards, 23 TDs, 14 INTs
Rushing: 123 carries, 1,091 yards, 13 TDs
Receiving: 33 catches, 510 yards, 5 TDs
All-purpose: 2,488 yards
Defense: 90 tackles (56 solo), 5 TFLs; 11 INTs, 21 pass breakups, 205 INT return yards
Kicking: 103 kickoffs for 4,071 yards, 23 TBs; 90 punts, 2,998 yards, 18 inside 20
Returns: 32 kickoff returns 682 yards, TD
Scoring: 21 TDs scored, 108 kick points; 9 for 11 on field goals, long of 48; 81 for 85 on PATs
College: Set to play at Hancock
Vote: No. 1 Toa Taua vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
No. 2 Lavon Coleman vs. No. 3 Caleb Thomas
Lavon Coleman's career stats:
Rushing: 492 carries, 3,577 yards, 44 TDs
Receiving: 8 catches, 111 yards
All-purpose: 4,066 yards
Defense: 10 tackles; 1 sack; 1 INT
Scoring: 48 total TDs.
College: Starred at running back at the University of Washington, topping 2,000 career yards.
Note: 2011 All-Area MVP.
Caleb Thomas' career stats:
Defense: 103 total tackles (86 solo), 21 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, INT.
College: Red-shirted last year at Tulane.
Note: 2018 All-Area MVP.
Vote: No. 2 Lavon Coleman vs. No. 3 Caleb Thomas
No. 8 Nick Kimball vs. No. 4 Garrett Owens
Nick Kimball's career stats:
Receiving: 88 catches, 1,812 yards, 31 TDs (21 TD catches in 2014)
Defense: 35 total tackles, 3 INTs
College: Played at Hancock and the University of LaVerne.
Notes: 2014 All-Area MVP had 1,240 yards in receptions, and 21 touchdowns, as he helped lead Nipomo to the Southern Section Northwest championship. Also made 35 tackles that year.
Garrett Owen's career stats:
Rushing: 371 yards, 4 TDs
Receptions: 90 for 1,363 yards, 12 TDs
Defense: 161 total tackles (149 solo), 10 interceptions
Kicking: 134 touchbacks on 174 kickoffs; averaged over 35 yards on 61 career punts; 23 for 36 on FGs; 118 for 124 on PATs; Made 57-yard field goal.
College: Kicked at Oregon State/Iowa State. Made 32 of his 45 career field goal attempts at Oregon State, with a long of 50. As a Cyclone, Owens was good on 17 of 22 FGs with a long of 45.
Vote: No. 8 Nick Kimball vs. No. 4 Garrett Owens
No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 3 Bradley Mickey
Patrick Laird's career stats:
Rushing: 4,551 yards rushing, 50 TDs (3,117 yards rushing, 32 TDs as senior)
College: Played running back at Cal.
Note: Currently on Miami Dolphins' roster. Only area player to score an NFL TD last decade.
Bradley Mickey's career stats:
Passing: 1 for 1, 26 yards, TD
Rushing: 132 carries, 1,244 yards, 15 TDs
Receiving: 82 catches, 1,106 yards, 9 TDs
All-purpose: 3,484 yards
Defense: 205 total tackles (129 solo), 3 TFLs; 21 career INTs for 284 yards, 38 passes defensed, 3 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles
Scoring: 31 total TDs.
College: Saw significant playing time in the Cal Poly secondary the past two years.
Notes: 2015 All-Area MVP.
Vote: No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 3 Bradley Mickey
Player of the Decade matchups set for regional semifinals
The Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News has developed a list of 16 nominees for Player of the Decade.
That list has been whittled down to eight after the first round of play and the 'regional semifinal' matchups are now set.
Nipomo receiver Nick Kimball notched the biggest upset of the first round. Kimball, San Luis Obispo County's No. 8 seed, defeated Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs, who was SLO County's top seed.
Votes from readers are determining the winners.
Kimball won that first-round contest over Jacobs with 355 total votes over a week. Jacobs finished with 259 total votes.
Also moving on from San Luis Obispo County is No. 2 seed Patrick Laird, a former Mission Prep running back, who dominated his first-round matchup. Laird cruised to victory with a 395-41 victory over former San Luis Obispo quarterback Emilio Corona, who was the No. 7 seed.
Bradley Mickey, from Arroyo Grande, narrowly topped former Nipomo quarterback Matt Albright in another first-round contest. Mickey, the No. 3 seed, edged Albright, the No. 6 seed, 282-242.
Another former Arroyo Grande standout is advancing after a narrow victory. Former Eagles' kicker Garrett Owens received 283 votes, just enough to top former Paso Robles receiver Bailey Gaither, who finished with 269 votes.
There was one minor upset in the first round of the Northern Santa Barbara County contest.
Toa Taua and Lavon Coleman, two running backs at Lompoc High, both won their first-round contests.
Ainuu Taua, a former LHS defensive lineman and the No. 4 seed, was upset by Santa Ynez' Mike McCoy the No. 5 seed.
Toa Taua and Coleman will both have their hands full in the next round.
Taua will face McCoy, who received the second-most votes of all the contenders in the opening round with 413. McCoy edged Ainuu Taua 413-316.
Coleman is set to face off against Caleb Thomas, a former Righetti lineman who is now at Tulane. Thomas cruised past his first-round opponent, former Santa Maria quarterback Blake Truhitte, the No. 6 seed, 448-168. Thomas, the No. 3 seed, received the most votes out of all first-round competitors.
Northern Santa Barbara County semifinals:
No. 1 Toa Taua vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
No. 2 Lavon Coleman vs. No. 3 Caleb Thomas
San Luis Obispo County semifinals:
No. 8 Nick Kimball vs. No. 4 Garrett Owens
No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 3 Bradley Mickey
The winners from this round will square off in the regional finals before the SLO County winner faces the Santa Barbara County winner to determine the Central Coast Player of the Decade.
