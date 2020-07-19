Central Coast Classic: remembering St. Joseph's CIF Central Section golf title from 2019

The first sectional boys golf championship in school history belongs to the 2019 St. Joseph squad.

The Knights won the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Visalia, May 6 with a team score of 412. St. Joseph's Luke Adam had the best individual score, a one-under 70.

Adam earned the Division 3 individual championship.

St. Joseph coach Jim Fosdick told the Times' Joe Bailey that the 2019 Division 3 title was the first divisional championship for a St. Joseph boys golf team.

Not only did the Knights breeze past the rest of the Division 3 field, "We beat all the Division 2 schools too," said Fosdick.

The veteran St. Joseph coach said there were nine teams in Division 3 and three in Division 2.

St. Joseph finished well ahead of Division 2 runner-up Chowchilla, which had a team score of 452, and Morro Bay, which finished third at 460.

Behind Adam, Caleb Rodriguez shot the second-best score for the Knights, a 79. Dylan Spiess followed with an 80. Jayce Gamble came in at 89 and Grayson Arnsdorf shot a 93.

When it came to his team winning a title, "I'm pretty stoked about this," Fosdick told Bailey. "Pretty stoked.

"This is the first CIF trophy (a boys golf team) has ever won, and we've had some pretty good golfers."

Fodick said Adam's tee shots made Adam's big round possible.

"I think from what he told me, his driver was key," Fosdick told Bailey.

"He hit almost every fairway, and when you do that you eliminate big holes."