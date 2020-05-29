Central Coast Classic: Righetti boys water polo team completes back-to-back title run

Warriors win consecutive titles In today's edition of the Central Coast Classic, we look at Righetti's dominant run in the pool from 2012-15, where they made a CIF final every year, winning consecutive championships in 2014 and 2015.

From 2012-2015, the Righetti boys water polo team made four consecutive CIF Southern Section divisional title game appearances.

The Warriors won the last two.

La Crescenta Crescenta Valley scored the first goal in this November, 2015 Division 4 title game match-up at the William Woollett Center in Irvine. After that, it was just about all Righetti.

The top-ranked Warriors scored 11 of the last 12 goals and eased to an 11-2 win, completing a back-to-back divisional title run under Righetti co-coaches Kyle Shaffer and Rob Knight.

The second-ranked Falcons scored at the 2:46 mark of the first quarter. They did not score again until there were 27 seconds left in the game.

"Our whole team worked well on defense," Righetti goalkeeper Thomas Lane said to the Times afterward.

"And our offense helped our defense because (Crescenta Valley) had to cover the counter, so they couldn't commit all the way to offense. We worked together really well today."

Righetti edged Cerritos in double overtime to win the 2014 divisional championship. This one did not have that kind of drama.

Robert Yolar-Groppetti scored at the end of the first quarter to tie it up, Ryker Dacus scored twice early in the second quarter and the Warriors were on their way to a title repeat.