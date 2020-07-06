Central Coast Classic: Santa Maria's win over top seeded Garden Grove in 2018

In order to keep the biggest run for a Santa Maria High School boys basketball team this century alive in 2018, the Saints had to beat the top overall seed. On the road.

The Saints did just that, beating No. 1 Garden Grove 60-53 in the CIF Southern Section Division 5AAA quarterfinals at Garden Grove.

Santa Maria athletic director Brian Wallace said at the time that the Saints qualified for a divisional semifinal for the first time since 1985.

+6 Former swimming All-American Jared Zimmer is thriving in the Bay Area After a water polo and swimming career at Santa Maria, Jared Zimmer had a big swimming career at Lewis University. In fact, he said, he was an NCAA Division II All-American in the mile, the 500 and the 1,000.

Blake Truhitte threw a lot to Jon Ramos en route to the Saints making it to the 2017 Division 12 championship football game, and the two came up big in the 2018 5AAA basketball quarterfinals.

Truhitte, despite battling the flu, scored 18 points. Ramos, with 10 points and 10 rebounds, notched a double-double.

Joey Nevarez popped in 24 points for the Saints. Truhitte snared nine rebounds.

“Blake Truhitte had a courageous effort,” Santa Maria coach Dave Yamate said afterward.

“He’d been battling the flu all day. He had chills. I wasn’t sure how he was going to be, but he stepped up big. He’s just exhausted right now.”

The loss was just the second of the year for the Argonauts (27-2), who won the Garden Grove League with a 10-0 campaign.

+3 Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope WASHINGTON — NASCAR’s layered relationship with President Donald Trump took a sharp turn Monday when Trump blasted the racing organization for…

The Argonauts entered the quarterfinal on a 22-game win streak.

“They’re athletic and they crash the boards,” said Yamate.

The momentum seesawed. Santa Maria led 18-12 after the first quarter. Garden Grove led 31-27 at halftime. Santa Maria opened up a 56-40 second-half lead then hung on to win.