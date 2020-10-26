Central Coast Classic: When Arroyo Grande and Atascadero met on a Saturday afternoon

A 2014 Classic Today our Central Coast Classic series takes us back six years, to the time Arroyo Grande and Atascadero met up in the rare Saturday afternoon football game. The odd matchup came to be after a deluge of rain and a blackout on Halloween night postponed the game a day.

The 2014 showdown between the Arroyo Grande and Atascadero football teams was a memorable one.

The Eagles pulled away late for a 35-21 win over Atascadero, then a PAC 5 League rival.

Junior running back Alex Cecchi carried the ball 20 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns.

"Our offensive line was incredible and our coaches prepared us well," Cecchi said after that game.

Arroyo Grande quarterback Sawyer May, then a sophomore, completed 13-of-16 passes for 135 yards. Senior Sam Coleman was May's top target Saturday, grabbing seven passes for 94 yards.

The Eagles were able to limit Atascadero's Marc Martin, one of the most productive runners in the area, at the time. Martin, who missed some time in the second half with an apparent leg injury, carried the ball 20 times for 107 yards, respectable numbers to be sure, but far off his season averages.

A good matchup, sure enough.

But what makes that game so memorable? Well, it was played on Nov. 1, 2014. That's a Saturday. And it was played in the afternoon.

It was not originally scheduled to go down that way.