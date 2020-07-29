Challengers and incumbents file to run for Santa Maria City Council, mayoral seats

With just over a week before Santa Maria's election filing period closes, incumbents and challengers have announced bids for open seats on the City Council, including the position of mayor.
For the upcoming election Nov. 3, vacant positions include City Council seats for District 1 and 2, along with positions of mayor, city clerk and city treasurer.
The filing period opened July 13 and closes Aug. 7, after which time candidates' names will be posted on the city's website.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
