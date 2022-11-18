Thursday was a good day for area cross country teams.

Pioneer Valley and Lompoc finished 1-2 in the CIF Central Section Division 3 race at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Orcutt Academy's girls were second in the Division 4 final and San Luis Obispo's boys won the Division 1 race. Paso Robles was second in the girls Division 2 race. Pioneer Valley's girls finished fifth in Division 3.

Templeton's Joshua Bell won the boys' Division 3 race.

To win the Division 3 title, Pioneer Valley edged Lompoc 102-128. Righetti finished ninth. Bell won the race with a time of 15 minutes, 31.64 seconds, nearly a full minute in front of the second-place finisher.

Pioneer Valley was led by a trio who finished 8-9-10. Junior Juan Santiago was eighth at 17:01.55, teammate Aidan Burke was ninth at 17:01.55 and Luis Campos Delgado was 10th at 17:01.98. Pioneer Valley's Bryan Guillen finished 28th with a time of 17:42.75.

Lompoc senior Joseph Sprecher was 12th overall and the top finisher for the Braves. He ran the 5,000-meter course in 17:13.19. Teammate Benjamin Barthel was 17th in 17:29.99. Freshman Joel Diaz was 30th in 17:45.63, senior Ricardo DeJesus was 34th and teammate Francisco Napoles was 35th.

Righetti's boys were eighth, led by sophomore William Funes who was 19th overall and teammate Armando Cervantes, who was 20th.

An Orcutt Academy trio helped the Spartan girls take second in Division 4. Sophomore Rylie Allen took 14th, senior Devin Kendrick was 15th and freshman Isabella Trenado was 16th. Sophomore Sofia Rubalcava was 24th and sophomore Peyton Miya was 28th.

Pioneer Valley's girls were fifth in Division 3, which was won by Bakersfield Independence with 74 points. Pioneer Valley had 145 points. Cabrillo was 10th with 263 points. Lompoc was 13th and Righetti was 14th.

Panthers senior Makayla Gonzalez was 10th and teammate Araceli Medina-Martinez was 12th. Rubi Quiroz (40th), Selia Carmona (43rd) and Tracy Rodriguez (57th) finished out the scoring for the Panthers.

Atascadero's Frannie Perry won the race in 19:12.10. Cabrillo's Sophie Ramirez was the top Northern Santa Barbara County finisher, taking seventh. The freshman ran the 5,000-meter race in 20:16.98.

Nipomo's Kate Barnett was 13th and Santa Maria's Rocio Zamora was 19th. Righetti freshman Amaya Uvalle was the Warriors' top finisher, taking 22nd. Lompoc senior Lauren Jansen was the Braves' top finisher, taking 26th in 22:10.54. Santa Ynez freshman Adamaris Rosas was the Pirates' top finisher, taking 35th.

In the Division 1 boys race, Milo Skapinsky, a San Luis Obispo senior, was second in 15:13.30. Teammate Quinn White was fourth as the Tigers took the Division 1 championship. Junior Weston Greenelsh was 12th for the Tigers.

Teams finishing high enough in their divisional races now advance to the state meet.

Girls basketball

Orcutt Academy 64, Lompoc 31

On Thursday, Freshman Elizabeth Johnson had 22 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Spartans. Senior Khaelii Robertson added 25 points and seven steals. Devyn Kendrick had eight points, 11 rebounds and six steals. The Spartans had 28 steals as a team.

"Our press definitely dictated the game," Orcutt Academy coach Tom Robb said.

Santa Maria 56, Carpinteria 34

Santa Maria won its season opener at its home tournament as Yuridia Ramos led the way with 21 points and six steals for the Saints on Thursday. Freshman Aaliyah Juarez added 12 points for Santa Maria.

Santa Maria 55, Coastal Christian 41

The Saints then won on Day 2 of the home tip-off tournament. Ramos had 22 pts with 6 3-pointers. Alyssa Reyes added 17 points and seven steals. Day 3 Saturday continues with Saints in action at 12:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Santa Maria 83, Reedley 58

The Saints rolled in their season opener at the Reedley High Tip-off Classic on Thursday.

Saints coach Dave Yamate said his team overcame early foul trouble as six players had two fouls before half.

Jorge Adame had 22 points and eight rebounds, Tony Morales added 16 points and Angel Albarenga had 11 points and seven rebounds. Manny Cortez added three 3-pointers for nine points to lead a balanced attack for the Saints.

"It was a hard-fought team win and with the foul trouble we were in, we had to lean on our depth," Yamate said.

Santa Maria made 10 three-pointers on the night. The Saints were 1-0 and set to play another CIF-CS Division 4 team Friday in the semifinals vs. Kerman.

Boys soccer

Lompoc 2, Nipomo 0

Pablo Resindez, assisted by Jesus Hernandez, and Mark Salazar scored in the season opener for Lompoc.