Lompoc Library's Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile recently accepted a $1,000 children's literacy grant from the Walmart Foundation.
According to a library spokeswoman, the funds are earmarked for expansion of the bookmobile’s "Honor Book collection."
The special collection ensures that all children who come aboard the bookmobile can check out a book regardless of possessing a library card or not.
The Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile began service in March 2016 and is designed to serve children from infancy to sixth grade.
Bookmobile stops include afterschool programs, low-income housing, homeless shelters and preschools, as well as appearances at community events like the Lompoc Christmas parade.
To track the bookmobile's schedule of stops, visit cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/library/library-calendar-of-events