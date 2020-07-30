Chip Fenenga, Santa Ynez's record-setting volleyball coach, elected to CIF Hall of Fame

Chip Fenenga has earned a lifetime's worth of accolades, but it seems as though the honors don't ever stop.
One more has been added to the list: Fenenga has been elected to the CIF Southern Section Hall of Fame.
Fenenga becomes the second coach from Santa Ynez High School to earn that recognition, joining former Santa Ynez basketball coaching legend JoAnn Reck, who was inducted in 2018.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!