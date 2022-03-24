The driver who died Friday after he was ejected from his vehicle when it overturned along Highway 101, north of Los Alamos, was identified Thursday by the California Highway Patrol as a 20-year-old Solvang man.

San Luis Obispo dispatchers received a call of a single-vehicle collision involving a 2009 Mercedes-Benz driven by Vincent Bruce Becerra shortly before 8:30 p.m. along Highway 101, north of Palmer Road, according to CHP Officer Maria Barriga.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials initially identified Becerra as a 19-year-old Lompoc resident.

An investigation revealed that Becerra was driving on northbound Highway 101 at a high rate of speed when, for unknown reasons, he turned his vehicle to the right, onto the shoulder and drove up a dirt embankment.

Becerra was ejected from the Mercedes onto the right lane of the highway as the vehicle rolled down the embankment back toward the roadway. The vehicle came to rest on its left side in the center divider, according to Barriga.

Becerra sustained blunt force injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing his vehicle's safety equipment, according to a CHP report.