Chris Miller, Righetti JR

Over at Righetti High, as the Warriors kicked off their season with a 34-7 win over Paso Robles, Chris Miller was all over the field making plays.

Miller scored twice and intercepted two passes. He nearly returned one of those INTs for a touchdown, but the play was negated by a penalty.

He also scooped up a fumble and nearly returned that for a touchdown, getting tackled near the 1-yard line. He caught a touchdown pass from Joaquin Cuevas and rushed for another.

