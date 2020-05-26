Christian Jones: San Luis Obispo OL

Christian Jones, OL

High School: San Luis Obispo

Height: 6-9

Weight: 295

Class: 2021

Offers (1):

San Jose State

The Details

It's the oldest adage in football: You can't teach size.

And Christian Jones has a lot of it. Hell, he has all of it.

He's every bit of 6-foot-9 and around 300 pounds. Jones looks a bit raw and new to the game, but obviously has all the physical tools offensive tackles need. (He has a 7-foot wingspan).

Jones will likely take a time to grow into the position further and once he gets to the DI level take a couple years to really be able to compete for a starting spot.

But there's certainly some there there.

He has really light, quick feet. He does have a tendency to overpower smaller defenders and not use his technique, which is what he'll mostly see playing Central Coast opponents. Sometimes his heights works against him, at a legit 6-foot-9, but if he continues on the pace he has been the last 12 months he has the potential to land some major college offers.

Again, it's a cliche but Jones has a huge advantage with his size and length in terms of recruiting and development. You can't coach that type of size.

It Jones' flips the switch and shows immediate development, watch out, because this guy already has NFL size.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.