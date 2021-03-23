CIF Update 1
Nipomo's Keyshawn Pu'a carries the ball against Santa Ynez' Christian Shaw at the Pirates' field during a game in August of 2019.

In the loss to Lompoc, Santa Ynez linebacker Christian Shaw led the Pirate defense. He had 11 total tackles, 1 1/2 tackles-for-loss and a sack.k

Christian Shaw, Santa Ynez, SR, MLB: 11 total tackles (3 solo) 1 sack, 1 1/2 TFLs.

