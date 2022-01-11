Chumash c. 1930

Second from left, Juana ("Jennie") Gardner (née Castelo), Barbareño Chumash, and third from left, Amanda Martínez (née Sosa), Ventureño Chumash, with friends and relatives at Bill Gardner's "Fish Camp" on the Rincon Coast : ca. 1930.

 Black Gold Cooperative Library System

