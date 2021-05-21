This CIF Central Section playoff match was a physical and heated one.
In the end, the Saints prevailed.
Santa Maria, the third seed, scored two first-half goals and could've added a few more in the second half as the Saints dominated No. 6 West Bakersfield in a CIF Central Section Division 5 quarterfinal game Friday night.
The Saints will play at Fresno Roosevelt, the No. 2 seed, on Wednesday in the semifinals. Roosevelt beat No. 7 Caruthers 5-1 in another quarterfinal Friday. Roosevelt is 17-2 on the season. The Rough Riders went 10-0 to win the North Yosemite League.
In Friday's quarterfinal at Santa Maria High, there were yellow cards and injury timeouts and West's coach was ejected with about 20 minutes left in the second half.
Santa Maria's girls made all the big plays.
It started early with defender Lizbeth Velasquez making a dazzling play to prevent a West goal in the opening minutes. The Vikings broke away and got past Saints goalie Arely Duran, putting a shot on goal. Velasquez slid in and made a kick save to clear the ball.
"For a lot of our girls, this was their first CIF game," Santa Maria coach Cristian Alvarez said. "We knew the nerves were going to be high the first couple minutes, so I'm glad Liz came up huge for us there with the goal-saving slide. Once we got that first one in the net I knew we were going to settle down. The second goal just added some assurance and we just dominated the second half. We would've loved to have had that third goal, but we played well. I'm really, really proud of how our girls played."
Velasquez's play seemed to wake the Saints up. They scored 10 minutes later to go up 1-0 when Yvette Abundiz, a junior with a knack for scoring goals, sent a curling corner kick on goal. A West defender went up to head the ball as it was bending onto the goal frame. The keeper also tried to make a play but the ball deflected off the West defender and into the net in what the officials ruled an own goal.
Santa Maria was up 1-0 12 minutes in and the Saints turned up the pressure, dominating possession and testing the West defense relentlessly.
The work resulted in a second goal with 10 minutes left in the first half.
Santa Maria freshman Vida Delgado, a midfielder, broke on goal and put a shot on frame. The West keeper made a great kick save but the ball bounced back to Delgado, who slipped a shot past the goalie for a 2-0 Santa Maria lead.
The Saints may have played even better in the second half, but couldn't find that finishing touch to put the game away.
Santa Maria is now 10-2-1 on the season.
"They started being physical toward us and the ref let a little bit go, so we responded a little bit with the physicality," Alvarez said of the game's physicality. "The ref saw that and called it both ways. They thought it was one-sided so we just had to stick to our game plan and continue playing."
After struggling for years, Alvarez has helped build the Santa Maria program into a consistent contender with a solid group of young players. They've now won a playoff game for the second time in three seasons. Alvarez said Friday's game was the first time the Saints had hosted a playoff game in years and their trip to the semifinals is another major program milestone.
"It's so amazing to be working with these incredible girls and to build something up," said Abundiz, the junior. "My freshman year we were struggling so it just feels amazing to come this far in a couple years. I think the difference today was that we all wanted it and we wanted to win on our home field and continue to make history."
Bakersfield Garces 1, St. Joseph 0
Garces scored in the 63rd minute in this CIF Central Section Division 2 quarterfinal game in Bakersfield as the Knights’ season ended in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row.
St. Joseph coach Al Garcia felt the officiating played too big a role in the match.
“The ref was probably the worst all year, not to say Garces isn’t a good squad," Garcia said. "But some of the play was reckless and it was almost hurting my players."
Garcia said Natalie Lima was knocked out of bounds "so hard and so far that she broke her wrist and there was no call. It was just bad. It's a rough way to end the season."
The Knights finish 7-8-1 this season.
"It was just an outstanding group," Garcia said of his Knights. "The seniors were great, the captains acted like captains. The players respected them and everyone responded well. Overall the team was pretty positive and a family."
