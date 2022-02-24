Day one of the CIF State Wrestling Championships is in the books and some Central Coast wrestlers are still competing for elusive state titles.

Two Righetti wrestlers advanced to the championship quarterfinals in seniors Dominic Mendez, at 113 pounds, and Matthew Rodriguez, competing at 145 pounds.

On the girls side, Nipomo's Austria Holland qualified for the quarterfinals. Holland had a first-round bye then beat Rehmat Gill of James Logan High 6-4 and Karissa Turnwall of Paloma Valley 5-3 in the round of 16. Holland is set to face Nyla Valencia of Sobrato High in the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals are set for Friday and the championship matches will be Saturday at the state meet held at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

Mendez, who's signed with Cal Poly, has been dominant. He scored two falls in his first two matches of the day, beating Micah Viloria of Merrill West High School and Joseph Fukumoto of Washington High, winning the second one in just 29 seconds.

Mendez then scored a major decision over Ethan Guillermo of Palm Desert in the round of 16, winning 14-5.

Mendez, the second seed at 113 pounds, is set to face Aiden Simmons of Bakersfield in the quarterfinals. Top seed Joey Cruz of Clovis North has been cruising as well and is also in the quarterfinals.

If Mendez wins his quarterfinal, he'll face either Ray Ray Harris of Buchanan or Elijah Cortez of Gilroy in the semifinals. Mendez beat Harris at the Doc Buchanan Tournament last month as he won that prestigious event. Mendez medaled at the state meet in 2020, when he finished fourth as a sophomore.

Rodriguez advanced to the quarterfinals after he beat Garrett Boyd of San Clemente 5-2 in the first round and then scored a fall of Ben Frizzell, from Palisades High, in the second round. He then beat Anthony Ramirez of Los Gatos by a 7-0 decision in the round of 16.

Rodriguez, who finished eighth in state as a sophomore in 2020, is set to face Noah Tolentino of Poway in the quarterfinals. Tolentino has signed to wrestle at Oregon State and is the No. 2 seed in the 145 pound division.

Righetti junior Jeremy Oani, in the 106-pound division, won his first two matches by fall, beating Fremont's Jayden Bautista and Oakland's Calvin Le, before falling to Ronnie Ramirez of Walnut in a 7-1 defeat.

Oani is in the consolation bracket's round of 16.

Nipomo wrestler Cash Kimball was in the consolation bracket after losing via pin in his first match of the day.

Nipomo's Leila Martin won via pin in her first match at 160 pounds before suffering a defeat in the round of 16. She'll be wrestling in the consolation round of 16.

Pioneer Valley's girls won the league title, their area championship and at the CIF Central Section Masters Meet and had three girls wrestling at the state meet this week.

Keira Nartatez, at 111 pounds, won her first match of the day, beating Downey's Delilah Felix-Lopez via a 9-4 decision, before falling to Amaya Yoshizumi of Bella Vista High via fall.

Pioneer Valley's Abigail Ayuso, at 150 pounds, lost to Kylie Leaty of Yuba City in the first round and was set to face Shalynn Baker of Petaluma in the consolation bracket.

Lourdes Bautista is in the consolation bracket at 235 pounds after losing her first match via fall to Abby Delgadillo of Downey.

Santa Maria had four girls competing at state and all four were set to compete in the consolation bracket on Friday.

At 111 pounds, Sophia Ramos scored a fall victory over Jimena Reyes before losing via pin to Lexy Beadles of Calaveras High.

Araceli Ramirez suffered a defeat via pin and was set to face Aaliya Fernandez of Del Oro in the 126-pound consolation bracket.

Lucia Santos lost her opener at 131 pounds and is set to face Emma Meadows of Roseville in the consolation bracket.

Santa Maria's Surray McNutt lost by a pin in her first match in the 170-pound division and was set to face Philomena Imoka of Pittsburg in the consolation bracket.

Cabrillo has two girls competing at state in Avery Manko and Lydia Monedero. Manko, wrestling at 235 pounds, lost via pin in her first match and was set to face Salana Camacho of Beyer High School in the consolation round.

Monedero lost to Haley Joseph via pin in her first match and was set to take on Kiara Daniels of Los Banos in the consolation bracket.

Arroyo Grande's Nathan Come lost his opening match at 132 pounds and was knocked down into the consolation bracket Thursday.

After the opening day, Poway had a lead over Clovis Buchanan in the team standings, 116.5-108.5. Clovis High was third and Righetti was 14th with two wrestlers in the quarterfinals.

CIF Playoffs

Here's a brief playoff update

The St. Joseph girls basketball team rolled past Nipomo 59-36 in the CIF Central Section Open Division third-place game Thursday night at Hofschulte Gymnasium in Orcutt.

Now both teams will prepare for the CIF State playoffs.

The St. Joseph boys team is set to play at Clovis West Saturday at 6 p.m. in the CIF-CS Open Division title game.

The Orcutt Academy girls basketball team will play at top-seeded Caruthers Friday night at 6 p.m. in the CIF-CS Div. 3 title game.

The Santa Maria girls soccer team is at Kerman in the CIF-CS Div. 4 title game at 6 p.m. and Nipomo's girls host Bakersfield Christian at 6 p.m. Friday in the Div. 3 championship.