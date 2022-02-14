One Lompoc Valley winter sports team had a particularly successful start to the postseason.

The Cabrillo girls soccer team went to Santa Paula on Saturday and scored a win over the Cardinals in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs. Cabrillo won 2-0.

It was an upset for the Conqistadores, who went on the road and upset over Santa Paula, which dropped to 14-4-2 on the season. The Cardinals were the Citrus Coast League champions.

The Conquistadores earned the No. 3 seed out of a tough Channel League. The Conqs are now 12-10-5 on the season. They went 5-4-1 in league in the 2021-22 season.

Now Cabrillo and coach Derrick Wong have another difficult challenge. They'll travel to face the No. 3 seed in the division to face El Rancho, which is 20-4-2 on the season.

El Rancho had to work in its first-round game, edging Montclair 3-2 on Saturday. The Dons are the No. 2 seed from the Del Rio League and they've won five straight games.

Neither of the Lompoc High soccer or basketball teams made the CIF Southern Section playoffs during the winter sports season.

Cabrillo's girls soccer team and the Cabrillo boys basketball teams made the postseason.

Cabrillo's basketball team lost to Los Angeles Shalhevet 66-53 Friday, in Los Angeles. The Conqs led 16-12 after the first quarter, but trailed 29-28 at the half after Shalhevet out-scored them 17-12 in the second. Shalhevet led 47-43 after three quarters and pulled away in the fourth and put the game away with a 19-10 advantage in the final frame, advancing in the CIF-SS Div. 3AA playoffs.

Cabrillo went 11-11 on the season and 6-4 in the Channel League.

There should be plenty of more Lompoc Valley teams in the winter playoffs next school year as the LUSD schools move into the CIF Central Section and the Central Coast Athletic Association, where they'll play Santa Maria teams and schools from San Luis Obispo County.