City Council, mayoral candidates highlight platforms at digital forum

Fifty Santa Maria residents connected with seven candidates running for mayor and City Council seats in this year's general election during a digital forum held on Thursday evening over Zoom.

Mayoral candidates Alice Patino, the incumbent, and challengers Alberto Ugalde and Will Smith were present along with four candidates for the 1st District seat — Carlos Escobedo, Brian Billones, Chris Diaz and Osvaldo Sotelo.

Councilman Mike Cordero, who is running unopposed for the 2nd District seat, was not present at the forum.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted the forum, with President and CEO Glenn Morris facilitating an introduction period for each of the candidates viewed by all the participants. Attendees then were divided into private breakout rooms of six to seven people, with each candidate cycling through the rooms for questions and discussion.

Unlike in-person forums held in the past, attendees were not able to hear all the questions and discussions with candidates but were limited to the conversations within their own breakout room.

Job opportunities and education were popular points of discussion, with candidates bringing different ideas to the table.

Sotelo, a nonprofit professional whose City Council platform focuses on affordable housing, living wages and opportunities for youth, said there is a dire need for local internships, apprenticeships and professional development opportunities for local youth.

"Growing up here and living here, one of the things I didn’t really have was that educational pathway," he said. "That’s one of the things we really need, is to give them an opportunity to do an internship in the city, not only to help them get to know the city but to help them understand how it works."