City enforcement officers rely on education, not citations for health code violators

After Santa Maria code enforcement officials were directed by county health officials to increase enforcement against health code violations in the city, code officers have said most businesses and individuals have been compliant after being contacted.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso gave the directive to city staff during a tense City Council meeting Tuesday, following a presentation about the city's rapidly rising COVID-19 cases.

Do-Reynoso urged the city to use its authorization under the county Health and Safety Code to enforce local health orders, asking for further support from the city in addition to the county's educational resources.

On Friday, Do-Reynoso clarified these strategies can include cease-and-desist letters to businesses with repeated violations, or continued monitoring to ensure compliance.

Santa Maria has led the county in COVID-19 cases for two months, with a total of 1,628 confirmed as of Friday and data showing disproportionately high rates among Latino residents compared to other parts of the county.

"The cases in Santa Maria continue to rise. If we look at, 'what can we do better,' it's adhering to social distancing, adhering to mask wearing and the diligent practice of hand washing. If we could get support ... we have pushed out the education and pushed it out in numerous and creative ways," Do-Reynoso said.