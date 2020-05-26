City of Santa Maria prepares to enforce face covering mandate

As Santa Barbara County implements a health order requiring the use of face coverings, Santa Maria law enforcement officials said they will focus on education and compliance before taking punitive action.

The order, which went into effect Tuesday until June 30, requires face coverings to be worn in public spaces, including stores, offices and on public transit. Children under 13 and those advised not to wear a covering by their doctor are exempted.

County public health officials said the order, which warns of a $1,000 fine or imprisonment for those not in compliance, is intended to continue limiting the spread of COVID-19 as the county moves farther into the state's Stage 2 reopening plan.

For local law enforcement, Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen said officers will not resort to punitive actions when other options are available.

"We’re going to try to avoid arrest situations. If we do have to take enforcement action, the first choice would be a citation, but if we do ask people to comply and they comply, then we’ll handle it as a warning," Hansen said.

Since the start of the shutdown in March, the police department has not received too many complaint calls regarding individuals gathering in groups or leaving their homes, a trend Hansen said he hopes will continue as face coverings are mandated.