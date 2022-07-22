The fall semester at Hancock College begins on Aug. 15, and there is still time for new and returning students to apply and register for hundreds of classes.
For the next semester, which runs through Dec. 8, Hancock will be offering in-person, hybrid and remote classes along with a wide range of services to help its students achieve their academic goals.
"There's never been a better time for students to enroll in classes at Hancock," said Kevin Walthers, superintendent and president. "Our students have the opportunity to earn a quality education and get the services and support they need to succeed."
The school is currently offering the Hancock College Promise Plus, which provides free tuition for the 2022-23 academic year to any student taking 12 units or more.
The original Hancock Promise program started in 2018 and provides free, first-year tuition for all graduating residents of high schools within Hancock's district. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school created the Promise Plus, which offers the same benefits to students regardless of residency, including international students.
Hancock also offers students access to financial aid, free textbooks, free bus passes and more services.
The school also has expanded the number of degree programs at the Lompoc Valley Center, helping to reduce the commute times to the Santa Maria campus.
"Our staff came together during the pandemic and said we can figure out a way to put together a degree plan so when a student graduates from a high school in the Lompoc Valley or even the Santa Ynez Valley if they want to come to the Lompoc Valley Center, they will be able to complete their degree here," Walthers said during a Jun. 14 presentation at the Lompoc campus. "That means no online classes, no going to Santa Maria, no substitutional classes."
For those too busy for full-time enrollment, Hancock is offering a new flex degree program. Classes are offered in a flexible hybrid format on nights and weekends, and typically run no more than eight weeks during the semester. Currently, the school offers flex degree programming for business administration, arts and humanities and psychology.
The college also offers noncredit courses through the Hancock Community Education program, including English as a second language, GED classes, workplace preparation and more.
To learn more about the fall offerings at Hancock, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/fall.