Classic: VCA girls beat Shalhavet for CIF title in 2014
Central Coast Classic

Classic: VCA girls beat Shalhavet for CIF title in 2014

The Valley Christian Academy girls had seen their 17-point over Los Angeles Shalhevet shrink to four in the second half of this 2014 basketball championship game.

The Lions needed someone to stop the Firehawks’ momentum and re-start their own. Simone Swain was that someone.

Swain drew a foul as she banked in a shot high off the glass at the 5:10 mark of the fourth quarter then made the subsequent free throw to increase the Lions’ lead to 42-35 and end a 13-0 Shalhevet run.

The Lions were on their way to a 54-37 win at Oxnard College, the CIF Southern Section Division 6 championship and the end of a string of frustration.

“It feels really good after three years of losing in the semifinals,” Swain told the Times’ Joe Bailey afterward.

“It feels great to come back and win the championship.”

Pete Fortier earned his first championship as VCA’s coach. Stan Bickley took the Lions to back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006.

“It is a relief,” said Fortier afterward. “Last year we were an overtime short, lost by two points and we had three starters on the bench. As a team, we said, “We can do this as a team next year.’”

Arcadia Rio Hondo Prep upset top seed VCA 49-47 in the 2013 semis.

This time, Swain and shooting guard Ellie Hedlund  scored 18 points apiece for the Lions. Hedlund put up seven 3-point shots and made five.

With 12 rebounds, Swain finished with a double-double.

Hedlund buried a 3-pointer after Swain completed an old-fashioned play, putting the Lions up 45-35. Swain helped her team cement the win by making five free throws in the fourth quarter.

She scored nine points in the fourth.

Fortier gambled and won, putting point guard Catalina Paniagua back in the game late after she had been in on the bench with four fouls.

“I was thinking if they did make a run we had to get her in right away just to settle us down,” Fortier said.

That’s just what happened. Paniagua helped the Lions get back into a rhythm on offense with her ballhandling. Paniagua finished with six points.

“I knew I couldn’t foul out. I knew that,” Paniagua said afterward. “That was the big thing. I’m too aggressive sometimes. Also, I knew I couldn’t be nervous. I knew if I was nervous, it might rub off on the team.”

Swain and her team had a scare in the first quarter. She went to the floor and grabbed her ankle after stepping on the foot of another player.

She was back on the floor five minutes later.

“I couldn’t feel (the pain) at the moment, but I knew I was going to come back from it either way,” said Swain. “Even if it was bad.”

Swain said, “l’m just so happy to win it for (Fortier). He puts up with a lot for us and I’m just so happy we could do this for him.”

Hannah Walls scored four points for the Lions in the title game. Regina Sarmiento and Zaina Kazak scored three points each.

