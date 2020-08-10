Colorful car caravan encourages 2020 census response in Santa Maria

Decked out in signs and balloons with horns honking, 12 vehicles driven by city leaders and community organizers rolled through northeast Santa Maria on Friday to raise awareness about the 2020 census.
City leaders, in partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau, organized the car caravan with the hopes of increasing census response in that area of the city, where factors including low high school graduation rates, limited English-speaking households and crowded renter units make residents hard to reach, according to city officials.
During the census, which is conducted every 10 years to determine congressional representatives and billions in federal funding allocations, a complete count is essential to ensuring sufficient funding to support all residents, according to county officials.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
