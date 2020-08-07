Colorful car caravan encourages 2020 census response in Santa Maria

Decked out in signs and balloons with horns honking, 12 vehicles driven by city leaders and community organizers rolled through northeast Santa Maria on Friday to raise awareness about the 2020 census.

City leaders, in partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau, organized the car caravan with the hopes of increasing census response in that area of the city, where factors including low high school graduation rates, limited English-speaking households and crowded renter units make residents hard to reach, according to city officials.

During the census, which is conducted every 10 years to determine congressional representatives and billions in federal funding allocations, a complete count is essential to ensuring sufficient funding to support all residents, according to county officials.

At 10 a.m. Friday, approximately 20 individuals gathered outside Foursquare Church on Curryer Street to decorate their cars, with signs in both English and Spanish reading "Cuenta conmigo" and "2020 census, it's our civic duty!"

City spokesman Mark van de Kamp gathered participants, including Santa Maria city council members Mike Cordero and Gloria Soto and members of the Santa Barbara County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee, as they prepared to set out on their route, reminding them of the importance of sharing the message.