Colorful kites of all shapes and sizes filled the air Saturday at the annual Free Family Kite Festival in Rotary Centennial Park on South College Drive in Santa Maria.

Although skies were mostly cloudy as the festival got underway, Mother Nature cooperated by providing winds ranging from 8 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts up to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Kites ranging from animals like bright butterflies, a variety of birds — a parrot, a flamingo, an eagle — and a shark to jet aircraft, delta shapes featuring cartoon characters and even a giant orange octopus soared aloft throughout the afternoon to a soundtrack by Benz Jamz.

Less-experienced kite fliers got some assistance provided by the Kite Ambassadors from the American Kitefliers Association, and a “kite hospital” was set up at the park for kites that needed a little first aid after being waylaid by “tree monsters” or suffering hard landings.

A highlight of the festival was the Running of the Bols, where children were strapped to parachute-type kites — known as “bols” — and raced each other across the turf.

The event also offered food and vendors with a variety of wares.

Organizers said they had expected more than 2,000 people of all ages to fly hundreds of kites at the festival presented by the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum with support from Santa Maria Public Airport, People for Leisure and Youth Inc. and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

Children could also pick up a “Blowin’ in the Wind” activity bag to take a bit of the Discovery Museum home with them, an organizer said.

The Discovery Museum at 705 S. McClelland St. encompasses 13,000 square feet of “please touch” exhibits and offers weekly programs and special events that explore “ourselves, our valley, our world and beyond,” a spokesman said.

For more information, visit smvdiscoverymuseum.org or call 805-928-8414.