Colter Knight coaches Righetti to water polo win over SLO

Righetti's boys water polo team defeated San Luis Obispo 17-12 on Wednesday.

Blake Cornelson led the Warriors with six goals as Colter Knight coached his first game for the Warriors.

Knight was a standout water polo player at Righetti who played at UC Davis.

"It feels great, I'm just really happy for the kids to get a game and see both teams play really hard, it was a hard-fought game," Knight said. "It's a good day for water polo and a good day for me on the coaching side of things, to give back to a program that means so much to me."

Daniel Rodriguez added three goals for the Warriors as Alex Andrade, Jonah McGehee, and Andrew Nelson scored two goals apiece for Righetti.

Joe Andrade and Ty Hernandez also scored in the Warriors' win.

Righetti was down 5-3 after the first quarter but outscored SLO 3-2 in the second to make the score 7-6 at half. The Warriors then out-scored the Tigers 7-5 in the third quarter to take a 13-12 lead.

Cornelson scored two fourth-quarter goals and the Warriors out-scored the Tigers 4-0 in the final frame to secure the win.

"Blake has been a hard worker, he's a solid player all-around with great scoring and passing abilities," Knight said of Cornelson.

The Warriors next play at Morro Bay on Wednesday. Knight is also coaching the boys swim team, which is happening concurrently with the water polo season. Knight said the Righetti swim teams are slated to face San Luis Obispo in a big league meet on April 1.

Knight has taken over the program this season for former longtime coach Kyle Shaffer, who coached Knight in high school.