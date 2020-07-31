You have permission to edit this article.
Controversial plaza project surrounding Solvang vets hall scrapped; developer submits apartment plan
A developer who couldn’t drum up support for his plans for a European-style plaza, a scaled-down plaza and then simply a hotel in Solvang, said he has abandoned the concept and submitted plans to the city for an apartment complex instead.

“That project wasn’t getting any traction, so we’re going back to housing,” developer Ed St. George said Wednesday.

Plans submitted to the city call for construction of three four-story apartment buildings, one with 18 units and two with 20 units, on the Mission Drive side of a 2-acre lot formerly occupied by Skytt lumberyard.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

