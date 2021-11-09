Righetti's Cooper Bagby just about put his team on his back in Friday's 28-6 playoff win over Atascadero, sparking the team with a 78-yard touchdown catch and hauling in Righetti's first touchdown on a short pass. He also provides a physical presence in the middle of the Warriors' defense.
Cooper Bagby, Righetti WR/SS: two TD catches, four catches, 110 yards, 4 tackles, PBU in 28-6 win over Atascadero.
McCormack throws to Cooper Bagby who turns a short pass into a 78-yard TD play. Warriors lead Atascadero 14-0. 10:32 left. pic.twitter.com/eEnw87ftBd— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) November 6, 2021
