110621 AHS RHS CIF 03.JPG

Righetti's Cooper Bagby runs with the ball after a reception during Friday night's CIF Central Section Division 5 playoff game against Atascadero in Orcutt. Bagby sparked the Warriors with a 78-yard touchdown catch. The Warriors won 28-6. Righetti will host No. 6 Coalinga in the quarterfinals Friday.

Righetti's Cooper Bagby just about put his team on his back in Friday's 28-6 playoff win over Atascadero, sparking the team with a 78-yard touchdown catch and hauling in Righetti's first touchdown on a short pass. He also provides a physical presence in the middle of the Warriors' defense.

Cooper Bagby, Righetti WR/SS: two TD catches, four catches, 110 yards, 4 tackles, PBU in 28-6 win over Atascadero.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments