Coronavirus roundup: Sheriff's Office indefinitely halts evictions; Vandenberg Air Force Base limits access to only essential personnel

Residents urged to fill out the census online or via phone

Amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S. Census Bureau is encouraging the public to complete the 2020 census and take advantage of options to fill it out via the phone and the internet.

This is the first year that the public has had the option to complete the census without talking to an in-person census taker, allowing those trying to maintain social distancing to ensure they are still counted.

The public began receiving initial invitations to participate in the census over the past week, and further reminders will be sent in the coming weeks to households that do not respond online or via phone.

These invitations include information on how to quickly and easily complete the census online and over the phone.

“Completing the census has never been easier, and in light of health concerns around the COVID-19 virus, our focus is on promoting ‘self–response.’ Invitations are in the mail and include online instructions and phone numbers. Whether completed online, over the phone, or by mail, we want everyone in our community to be counted,” said Joni Maiden, co-chair of the Santa Barbara County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee.