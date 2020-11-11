County Foodbank to hold food drive Saturday in Santa Maria

The 40,040 square-foot Waypoint Family Entertainment Center will feature 18 bowling lanes, a large video arcade, a ground floor restaurant, snack bar and grill area along with indoor and outdoor dining areas.
The Solvang Chamber of Commerce on Thursday announced this year's Scarecrow Fest winners, closing out the 11th annual Halloween-themed event that invites locals, tourists, and Solvang merchants alike to judge and vote on scarecrow creations displayed in front of participating businesses.
The City of Solvang City Council and Planning Commission are seeking input from members of the community on the proposed construction of the 2-acre lot formerly occupied by Skytt lumberyard on the Mission Drive side and purchased by Santa Barbara-based developer Ed St. George.