County Lines: 5 injured in vehicle collision near Cat Canyon Road and Hwy 101

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
5 injured in vehicle collision near Cat Canyon Road and Hwy 101
Five people were injured Tuesday, including one critically, following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The collision occurred shortly after noon at Cat Canyon Road and Highway 101, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported that two vehicles, a black Mazda 3 and a blue Toyota Scion TC, collided at their front-quarter panels, according to Bertucelli.
The injured included three males and two females. One person was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with critical injuries, while four people were transported via ground ambulance, including two who went to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria and two who went to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital, according to Bertucelli.
Responding units included County Fire, American Medical Response and California Highway Patrol.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
SANTA MARIA
Police detain one person in connection to bank robbery on South Broadway
Santa Maria Police have detained one person in connection to a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday on South Broadway.
Police received a call of an armed robbery shortly before 4 p.m. at the Community Bank of Santa Maria, located in the 1400 block of South Broadway, according to Sgt. Robert Morris.
FBI officials, who investigate bank robberies, were contacted and were on scene Tuesday evening, along with Santa Maria Police detectives.
The person was detained near the bank shortly after the robbery occurred but had not yet been arrested, Morris said.
Police did not release the identity of the person.
Santa Maria Police and FBI investigators were searching the area near the bank, which includes a senior housing complex, based on the path the suspect took after fleeing the bank, although the suspect isn't connected to the complex, Morris said.
A similar incident occurred at Community Bank on May 8, according to Santa Maria Police.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Nearly all County Jail inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered
All but one Santa Barbara County Jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 during a recent outbreak have recovered from the virus, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
The inmates were tested between Aug. 24 and Sept. 7, with the majority of them asymptomatic, according to spokesman Raquel Zick.
During that period, sheriff's officials offered to test all of the inmates housed in the jail, completing more than 500 tests.
The remaining inmate infected with coronavirus is medically isolated in a negative-pressure cell and is being monitored regularly, according to Zick.
A total of 84 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, including 77 who contracted the disease inside the jail and seven who were confirmed positive for the virus upon intake.
Sheriff Bill Brown thanked WellPath health-care workers, who are contracted to provide medical care to inmates, custody staff and the County Public Health Department for controlling the outbreak.
"Their remarkable collective efforts resulted in the rapid containment of the virus," Brown said. "We continue to take every reasonable precaution possible to maintain the safety of those who are in our custody and care, as well as our employees and contract staff."
