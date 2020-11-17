County Lines: Additional COVID-19 testing available through Thursday

SANTA MARIA
Additional COVID-19 testing available through Thursday
Expanded COVID-19 testing is available at a temporary testing site next to the Santa Maria Health Care Center through Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced Tuesday.
Testing at 2115 Centerpointe Parkway in Santa Maria will be available from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. All tests are free.
Appointments are required to receive testing, and walk-ins will not be accepted.
To make a testing appointment for the next day, visit the county Public Health Department testing page at publichealthsbc.org/testing/ and select the scheduling option.
Registration for next-day appointments ends at 5 p.m., or when all time slots for the day are filled.
Free COVID-19 testing also continues to be available at state-run OptumServe sites in Santa Maria, Buellton and Goleta. To make an appointment at one of these sites, visit lhi.care/covidtesting.
LOMPOC
Police investigating vehicle collision that critically injured bicyclist
A Lompoc bicyclist was critically injured following a collision with a vehicle Tuesday on North H Street.
Dispatchers received a report of a collision in the southbound lanes of the road near the 2500 block of North H Street shortly before 6 a.m., according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Scott Morgan.
Upon arriving at the scene, emergency personnel found the injured bicyclist, who was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.
The driver, who was not identified, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, according to Morgan, who added drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call 805-736-2341.
NIPOMO MESA
SLO County firefighters halt 3-acre blaze
A 3-acre vegetation fire burning near homes on the Nipomo Mesa was halted by San Luis Obispo County firefighters Tuesday.
The fire was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cienaga Street and Mesa View Drive, near Highway 1, according to Cal Fire officials.
The fire spread uphill in an eastward direction toward homes before firefighters stopped its spread shortly after noon. Fire personnel remain on scene to ensure no hot spots reignite.
Several Cal Fire units, including air tankers, responded to the blaze.
At least 5,600 residents across Arroyo Grande lost power just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.
Highway 1 at Valley Road remained closed Tuesday afternoon in both directions, and a detour onto South Halcyon or Los Berros roads was available for motorists.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Buellton Area CHP officers conducting enhanced patrols
The Buellton Area office of the California Highway Patrol has joined the Santa Barbara Area office in a regional effort to remove unsafe and impaired drivers from the road, a CHP spokesman said.
Officers are being deployed on enhanced enforcement patrols along highways 101, 1, 154, 246 and 192, as well as such problem roadways as Ballard Canyon Road, looking for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding, making unsafe turns and passing unsafely, the spokesman said.
The enhanced enforcement, which began Oct. 1 and will continue until Sept. 30, 2021, is being funded by a federal grant obtained from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
“This grant will allow for heightened enforcement of our traffic laws and the removal of dangerous impaired drivers from our roadways,” said Capt. Michael Logie, commander of the CHP’s Santa Barbara Area office.
In addition to increased enforcement, the traffic safety effort includes a public awareness campaign designed to reinforce the message of safe driving.
“Driving is a huge responsibility that needs to be taken seriously,” Logie said. “Your safety and the safety of others is in your hands every time you get behind the wheel.”
