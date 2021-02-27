County Lines: Blunt force trauma ruled as cause of 'suspicious' death of Nipomo woman

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Blunt force trauma ruled as cause of 'suspicious' death of Nipomo woman
Blunt force trauma was ruled as the cause of death for a 68-year-old Nipomo woman killed in May 2020, although San Luis Obispo County sheriff's officials have yet to determine if foul play was involved.
Debra Glenn was found dead inside her residence in the 100 block of Tefft Street at 2:30 p.m. May 27 by San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies, who are investigating her death as suspicious, according to spokesman Tony Cipolla.
The information about her cause of death was initially released to Glenn's family, who posted it to social media, and later confirmed by sheriff's officials.
At this point, the Sheriff's Department is classifying the manner of Glenn's death as undetermined, although that could change once pending test results and evidence findings come back, according to Cipolla.
Manner of death also includes whether the death was natural, a homicide, suicide or undetermined if there is not enough evidence to classify the death in other categories.
A GoFundMe page for Glenn's family has raised more than $3,700 since it was established on May 28, 2020.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Los Padres seeking state grants for OHV program
Los Padres National Forest officials said they plan to apply for state grants to manage off-highway vehicle activities on the national forest and are looking for public comments on the applications.
Officials plan to apply for California Off-Highway Vehicle grants to fund operations and maintenance, restoration work and law enforcement using the state’s online application process, a Los Padres spokesman said.
Preliminary grant applications are due March 1, when a public review and comment period will open until May 3, with final applications due June 7, the spokesman said.
The preliminary applications will be available after March 2 for review and comment on the California State OHV Grants and Cooperative Agreements page at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov.
Comments should be submitted via email to www.ohv.parks.ca.gov and mailed to Los Padres National Forest, 1980 Old Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463 and marked Attention: Recreation/OHV.
The Los Padres National Forest has used California Department of Parks and Recreation funding to manage off-highway vehicle use in the forest for more than 30 years, the spokesman said.
LOMPOC
Utility payments not accepted during system transition
The city of Lompoc is unable to accept phone and online bill payments as it transitions to a new financial management system.
Bill payments can be mailed to the city or placed in a utility payment drop box from now through March 8 but won’t be processed until after the new financial system is live. Cash payments are not recommended for the drop box or mail.
City staff will not be available to answer phone calls or return messages, so utility customers are asked not to leave voicemail messages in order to try to pay bills during the transition period.
The latest feature of the new financial management system will include an online payment portal for utility customers with no fees.
The transition marks one of the final phases in the implementation of the Munis Financial Management System, a process that began in 2017.
The rollout is expected to be finalized mid-2022.
City officials remind the community that due to the pandemic, there are currently no penalties for late utility bill payments and no utility disconnections.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!