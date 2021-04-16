County Lines: Community Bank donates $1K to two nonprofit groups

SANTA MARIA
Community Bank donates $1K to two nonprofit groups
Two Santa Maria area nonprofit organizations each will receive $1,000 donations from Community Bank of Santa Maria as part of its 20th anniversary celebration, a bank spokeswoman said.
The Salvation Army Santa Maria Corps and Santa Maria Valley Sportsman Association were drawn from nominations received from customers and are the first chosen in the bank’s pledge to donate a total of $20,000 to local nonprofit groups.
Community Bank of Santa Maria is drawing two names per month from March to December, said Janet Silveria, bank president and chief executive officer.
“We are so proud to be celebrating our 20th anniversary, and we wanted to express our gratitude to our customers by providing support to the nonprofits they hold near and dear,” Silveria said. “In this way, we are also expressing our gratitude to the community for their support.”
The bank also recently conducted its annual shred event, which is open to anyone who needs to safely discard sensitive information.
“This year we shredded 28,500 pounds of sensitive, personal information for our community,” Silveria said.
For more information about Community Bank of Santa Maria, a wholly owned subsidiary of Community Bancorp of Santa Maria, visit www.yourcbsm.com.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Goleta Valley Library ending late book fees in act of goodwill
The Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries will stop issuing late fees for overdue materials starting this summer, according to Goleta city officials.
The decision to eliminate late fees, which was unanimously approved by the Goleta City Council on April 6 upon the recommendation of the Library Advisory Commission, extends to existing fines that also will be forgiven.
Beginning July 1, patrons will be billed for items that are 30 days past due, and no overdue fines will be charged, a city spokeswoman said.
After materials are 30 days past due, the library will send out mailed notices to patrons. Once materials are 60 days past due, patrons will be billed for full replacement costs, city officials said. At 63 days past due, and $40 or more in fees, the library will forward the patron's account to a collection agency, and a $10 nonrefundable service charge will be added to the library account.
Goleta Valley Library director Allison Gray said she is "grateful to the City Council for taking this action."
"It will open up the wonderful services offered by our library system to those who could not previously make use of them and ensure that we are being inclusive in offering our services to everyone," Gray said.
According to numerous studies, eliminating fines increases goodwill between patrons and library staff and did not lead to an increase in late book returns, said city officials, noting that a number of libraries across the country have taken this step and found that it not only increased their circulation but brought back the people who most needed the library.
To read the City Council staff report, visit https://tinyurl.com/3xhszama.
The library system continues to offer sidewalk service at local branches from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
For more information on library services and ongoing virtual programming, visit www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org
SANTA BARBARA
Local art show to benefit Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network
Local art cooperative Oak Group will open its 35th anniversary show — the "Circle of Compassion" — on May 1 at the Santa Barbara Fine Art Gallery.
The exhibit will benefit the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, whose mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and return to the wild, sick, orphaned and injured wild birds, reptiles and small mammals in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
On opening day, visitors can view the artwork on display from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the gallery, located at 1321 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara. The show will run through May 28.
An online preview will be available from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, April, 30, at www.oakgroup.org, www.sbwcn.org and www.santabarbarafineart.com.
Participating Oak Group artists include Meredith Brooks Abbott, Whitney Brooks Abbott, Marcia Burtt, Chris Chapman, Bill Dewey, Michael Drury, Rick Garcia, Carrie Givens, Kevin Gleason, Whitney Brooks Hansen, Jeremy Harper, Ray Hunter, John Iwerks, Larry Iwerks, Manny Lopez, William Mitchell, Linda Mutti, Rob Robinson, Ann Sanders, Rick Schloss, Skip Smith, Arturo Tello, Thomas Van Stein, Sarah Vedder, John Wullbrandt, Karen Foster (emeritus), John Comer (emeritus) and Michael Enriquez (emeritus).
The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. on weekdays (except Wednesday when it is closed), and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, contact Rob Robinson at rob@pleinairart.net or 805-689-4962.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!