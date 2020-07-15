County Lines: Crews extinguish small fire at Hampton Inn; Fire crews halt 3-acre fire along Highway 101

Santa Maria
Crews extinguish small fire at Hampton Inn
A small fire broke out inside a Santa Maria hotel room Tuesday morning, injuring one man and causing significant flooding from the sprinkler system, according to a spokesman.
Crews received an alert for a fire inside a second-story room of the Hampton Inn and Suites located at the corner of North Broadway and Preisker Lane shortly before 5 a.m., according to Santa Maria Deputy Fire Chief Todd Tuggle.
The blaze initially triggered a smoke alarm and was quickly followed by a water flow alarm, which is connected to the alarm company and alerted the Fire Department. The Department sent two engines, a truck and a battalion chief to the scene.
Upon arriving, firefighters noted smoke and located the hotel room with the fire, which was kept in check by the sprinkler system but was eventually put out by crews.
Additionally, firefighters found a man in his 30s in the hotel lobby who was pulled out of the smoke-filled room by a bystander awakened by the alarms, Tuggle said.
The man was treated by firefighters for smoke inhalation, abrasions and minor lacerations, then transported to Marian Regional Medical Center via American Medical Response ambulance for further treatment and released.
An investigation revealed that the room was being rented out by a good Samaritan for a homeless veteran, who was microwaving something and lost track of time, according to Tuggle, causing the microwave to burst into flames and catch the desk on fire.
The man became trapped in the hotel room and tried to escape out of the window, suffering lacerations in the process.
Tuggle said the sprinkler system caused significant damage to the room, with the adjacent room and downstairs lobby also suffering significant water damage.
Two more Santa Maria Fire engines and an investigator and a Santa Barbara County District Attorney arson task force investigator also responded to the scene, Tuggle said.
"We are currently understaffed in our investigations divisions," Tuggle said, adding that the District Attorney's investigator assists with fires that cause significant damage and start under suspicious circumstances.
Buellton
Fire crews halt 3-acre fire along Highway 101
Santa Barbara County Fire crews halted a small vegetation fire that broke out along Highway 101 just north of Buellton on Tuesday.
The fire, which was reported shortly after 1 p.m. along the southbound side of Highway 101, scorched three acres before forward progress was stopped, according to County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The fire spread to the center divider before it was eventually put out by crews.
Ground crews were assisted by a County Air Support Unit helicopter, according to Bertucelli.
No structures were damaged, no injuries were reported and no evacuations were issued.
The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Caltrans closed the right-hand lane of southbound Highway 101 just north of Jonata Park Road. Both northbound lanes remain open.
The reopening time for the southbound lane hadn't been determined as of 2:30 p.m., according to Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Bertucelli.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!