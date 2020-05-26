County Lines: Crews extinguish small vegetation fire in Tanglewood neighborhood

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Crews extinguish small vegetation fire in Tanglewood neighborhood
Santa Barbara County firefighters extinguished a small vegetation fire that broke out this morning near the Tanglewood neighborhood west of Santa Maria.
The fire was reported shortly before 11 a.m. behind Arellanes Junior High School near Sandalwood and Sherwood drives, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The fire grew to approximately a quarter of an acre before it was contained shortly after 11:30 a.m. by fire crews, who remained on scene to monitor hot spots. No injuries and no damaged structures were reported.
Even though a downed power line was reported near the scene and most likely started the fire, according to Bertucelli, an investigator arrived on scene to determine the official cause.
Units from both Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County fire departments responded to the fire.
SOLVANG
Annual 4th of July fireworks show canceled due to pandemic
Sovlang's Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Festival has been canceled this year, according to the Rotary Club of the Santa Ynez Valley, which each year since 1995 has sponsored the all-day-event at Old Mission Santa Inés.
Rotary club President Greg Pensa said last week the club made the difficult decision to cancel this year's event due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 safety precautions.
"With the governor's large gathering restrictions, we just didn't have enough time to fill out and submit the proper contracts to meet safety regulations," Pensa said. "But we're hoping to do it next year."
And still up in the air is the Forth of July parade, sponsored by Solvang Rotary Club, which normally rolls through the downtown streets of Solvang and is watched by thousands of spectators.
"We are still planning to do a parade of some sort whether scaled-down or in full, depending on what is allowed at the time," said Solvang Rotary Club member and longtime Fourth of July parade announcer Allan Jones. "We should know more toward the middle of June."
All profits from the Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Festival go to help fund local charitable causes supported by the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary.
