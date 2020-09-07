County Lines: Fire weather watch issued for Santa Barbara County mountains

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Fire weather watch issued for mountains, South Coast
The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for Santa Barbara County mountains and the South Coast due to forecast Sundowner winds, low humidity and very hot temperatures.
The fire weather watch became effective Saturday evening and may last into Wednesday, National Weather Service officials said.
Potent Sundowner winds blowing from the interior downslope from the mountains will increase already high temperatures, reduce humidity and further dry already parched vegetation.
Santa Ana winds are predicted to batter Ventura and Los Angeles counties Tuesday through Wednesday, according to meteorologists.
The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management is advising residents and visitors to avoid activities that may cause sparks or otherwise have the potential to start a wildfire.
CENTRAL COAST
Ag Innovations Conference rescheduled in virtual format
UC Cooperative Extension’s fourth Ag Innovations Conference: Comprehensive Crop Care, postponed from an earlier date, will be held in a virtual format Sept. 15 and 16, a UC spokesman said.
Entomology and Biologicals adviser Surendra Dara will host the conference from 8 a.m. to noon each day.
The conference aimed at growers and those involved in pest control will cover multiple topics from artificial intelligence in agriculture and forecasting crop health to identifying a pest and integrated pest management.
A total of 16 experts are scheduled to present the various topics over the course of two days.
In addition to regulatory updates, the conference will include short presentations from sponsoring industry partners, the spokesman said.
A complete agenda, with topics and speakers, is available at https://ucanr.edu/sites/PSU/files/333563.pdf.
Continuing education credit of up to 2 units have been approved by the Department of Pesticide Regulation, provided participants pass a final exam, and credit for up to 4.5 units is pending approval from Certified Crop Advisors.
A fee of $50 is charged to cover event coordination, but those who have already registered and paid the fee for the postponed conference need not pay again, the spokesman said.
To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=31964.
For more information, call the UC Cooperative Extension office at 805-781-5940.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Free ‘New to Medicare’ virtual presentation set for seniors
A free presentation titled “New to Medicare” will be presented in virtual format at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, by the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program.
Preregistration is required, a HICAP spokesman said.
“HICAP is offering this presentation to help new beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” said Jim Talbott, president of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.
Talbott said even those who currently have Medicare coverage can benefit from the detailed overview.
The comprehensive introduction to Medicare will include such topics as what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans and retiree health plan considerations.
For more information about the “New to Medicare” presentation and to register, call the local HICAP office at 805-928-5663 or toll-free at 800-434-0222, email Seniors@kcbx.net or visit CentralCoastSeniors.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!